"She's one of the people who'll go into the business for themselves" - Legend criticizes Ronda Rousey for not taking wrestling seriously (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long didn't mince his words before criticizing SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey, saying she doesn't take professional wrestling seriously.

Rousey's recent reign with the SmackDown Women's Championship came under the scanner for being underwhelming. Her run came to a shocking end last week when Charlotte Flair confronted her after she successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. The Queen challenged Ronda to an impromptu match for the gold, which the former won in seconds.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long stated that The Baddest Woman on the Planet didn't care about the business and didn't take wrestling seriously. The veteran even said that Rousey cared only about herself and was the kind of performer who could go into the business for themselves.

Though Long clarified that Ronda Rousey was a great person in real life, he disliked her approach to the wrestling business.

"I'm glad that you brought that up cause that's how exactly I feel. I don't think she cares anything about our business. I don't think she takes professional wrestling seriously. I think with her, it's all about Ronda Rousey. She's one of the people who'll go into the business for themselves. So like I said, great person, but this business is different. You gotta take it real seriously," said Teddy Long. (20:10 - 20:34)

WWE's reported upcoming plans for Ronda Rousey

Though many fans felt that after her loss to Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey would be sidelined, WWE has some exciting plans lined up for her.

As per PWInsider, the former RAW Women's Champion is listed as a heel on the internal roster and is scheduled to compete at several upcoming events.

Plus, Rousey is expected to appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, where if she competes in the Women's Rumble, she will instantly become a favorite to win.

Considering just how big a draw she is, it's safe to say WWE has something concrete planned for The Baddest Woman on the Planet for WrestleMania 39.

