Zelina Vega says she doesn't know whether current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has brains.

The Inaugural Queens Crown winner made her long-awaited return after a seven-month hiatus on an episode of SmackDown after being sidelined due to an injury.

She replaced Elektra Lopez in Legado Del Fantasma and was with the group when they made their main roster debut on SmackDown the night before Extreme Rules.

During her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega was asked how she would deal with Ronda Rousey. Zelina responded by saying that The Baddest Woman on the Planet is scary but has no brains.

"No shock to anybody that she's a scary woman, but there's braun and there's brains, and I don't know that she has the second one," said Vega. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Zelina Vega says there's a side of her that she hasn't shown yet

At Crown Jewel last year, the SmackDown star defeated Doudrop in the tournament finals to become the first-ever official Queen of WWE. As a result, she changed her name to Queen Zelina.

She later formed a tag team with Carmella and they captured the Women's Tag Team Championships, which they lost to Sasha Banks and Naomi at WrestleMania 38.

Zelina Vega has never held the title before, and she believes that The Baddest Woman on the Planet knows that she's a target.

On the same episode of the Busted Open Radio, Vega added that she's not the biggest or the strongest, but there's a side of her that nobody has seen yet.

"I've had to make sure all my life that I have things to counteract the fact that I'm not the strongest, I'm not the biggest," Vega confessed, "but there are things about me, there's sides to me that people don't know." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Ronda Rousey is set to hold an open challenge for the title on SmackDown this week. Zelina could get herself a title shot by answering the challenge.

