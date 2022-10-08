Zelina Vega returns to WWE on tonight's SmackDown with new look and she's not alone

After almost six months, Zelina Vega made her return to WWE on tonight's episode of SmackDown. She was last seen on TV on RAW back in April 2022, when she took on Bianca Belair in a losing effort.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion was not alone as she made her return along with three masked men who made their debut by attacking Hit Row.

The three masked men were later revealed to be Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro (fka Raul Mendoza), and Joaquin Wilde, collectively known as Legado Del Fantasma. LDF previously had Elektra Lopez as their sole female member, but it looks like she has been replaced with Vega.

Escobar and company made an impactful debut tonight by taking out Hit Row's Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis. With a person such as Vega in their corner who is proficient on the mic, they can make a name for themselves on the Blue brand.

They already put the locker room on notice when they claimed that SmackDown is their show from now on.

The last time Zelina Vega managed a WWE Superstar was when she was paired with Andrade El Idolo before his departure from the Stamford-based company.

Are you excited to see Zelina Vega back on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far