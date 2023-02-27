"She's a tremendous athlete" - WWE veteran picks Bianca Belair as the best female wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE legend D-Von Dudley has picked RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair as the "Female Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The EST of WWE kicked off the year in style by winning the Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. She defeated Becky Lynch at the show to win the gold and has since remained the champion. Bianca Belair has overcome several challenges in recent months, with her connection with fans only deepening with each passing week.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, D-Von Dudley named Belair as the "Female Wrestler of the Year." He mentioned how viewers have remained on her side and continued to shower love upon her. Dudley believes Bianca Belair has every tool to become the biggest star on the women's roster.

"I'm gonna have to go with Bianca Belair. I just think she's a tremendous athlete; she's definitely The EST of WWE. I love it that the fans get behind her; the fans are right there in her corner, and they love her. Everything she's accomplished, she's on her way to become one of the longest-reigning Women's Champion of all time next to Charlotte, and I just believe it she has it all," said D-Von Dudley. (8:30 - 8:59)

Check out the full video below:

The voting lines for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are open now! Make your picks here right now!

Canceled WrestleMania 39 plans for Bianca Belair

Though Bianca Belair is to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, WWE seemingly had very different plans for her initially. As per a recent report, SmakDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was first slated to return on RAW and set up a 'Mania match with Belair.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Asuka vs Bianca Belair SET for Wrestlemania 39 Asuka vs Bianca Belair SET for Wrestlemania 39 🔥 https://t.co/0QgLYmlZMu

However, after Ronda Rousey chose to take time off, plans changed with The Queen showing up on SmackDown instead and defeating Rousey for the gold. Flair will now face Rhea Ripley at The Grandest Stage of Them All after the Judment Day member challenged her after winning the Women's Rumble Match.

Fans can check out the official website of D-Von Academy here, a wrestling school in Central Florida run by pro wrestling legend D-Von Dudley.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes