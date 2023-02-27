WWE changed Bianca Belair's match at WrestleMania due to 36-year-old star - Reports

Bianca Belair was reportedly supposed to have a different match at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The Road to WrestleMania is upon us and the card for the biggest show of the year is starting to take shape. Rhea Ripley entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at #1, went the distance, and will go on to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the biggest show of the year.

Bianca Belair learned that Asuka will be her challenger at WrestleMania after The Empress of Tomorrow won the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event last weekend.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Bianca was originally supposed to face Charlotte Flair at this year's premium live event. The report noted that Flair was supposed to return to the RAW brand but plans changed when Ronda Rousey took January off.

Charlotte returned on the final episode of the blue brand in 2022 and defeated Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Fightful added that they have seen nothing to suggest Bianca Belair versus Rhea Ripley was ever considered an option for the show in Los Angeles.

Matty @ItsAverageNerd This moment was great.

I can't wait to see Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair square off! This moment was great. I can't wait to see Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair square off! https://t.co/OkNadp61J4

Title match nixed from WWE WrestleMania

WWE has expanded WrestleMania to two nights and that means more time to fill.

According to Fightful Select, the promotion was considering having separate Universal and WWE Championship matches at the premium live event. Roman Reigns currently holds both titles and is set to defend them against Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show.

Fightful's report stated that The American Nightmare was listed as an option for both matches, with a WWE Championship match against Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre considered at one point. However, McIntyre is now in a tag team with Sheamus on SmackDown, and Seth Rollins is in line for a match against Logan Paul at the show in April.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Seth Rollins v Logan Paul, which was strongly teased at the Royal Rumble and over the weeks proceeding, is 100% set in stone for #WrestleMania 39 (PWInsider) Seth Rollins v Logan Paul, which was strongly teased at the Royal Rumble and over the weeks proceeding, is 100% set in stone for #WrestleMania 39 (PWInsider)🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/92KLlfrizB

Bianca Belair recently praised Charlotte and said sharing the ring with her at RAW XXX was an honor. Time will tell when The EST and The Queen meet inside the squared circle.

Would you rather have seen Bianca Belair defend the title against Charlotte Flair? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes