"She's a typical 1970s heel"- Wrestling veteran heavily criticizes Bayley's current gimmick on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Damage CTRL member Bayley's recent promos.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch challenged The Role Model to a two-on-one match. Shortly afterward, Damage CTRL faced Lynch and Mia Yim. After a continuous brawl, IYO SKY hit Michin with an 'Over the Moon-sault,' thus making her team win.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about the way WWE has booked The Role Model. He detailed that Bayley's promos look more like a 1970s heel promo that doesn't make any difference to her current gimmick:

"I wonder if Becky spent, I mean not Becky, Bayley spent all day coming up with trashville... There's nothing there bro. She is a typical 1970s heel cutting really bad promos at the crowd and that's all there is to it. The tag team net to her and absolutely zero, bro. They mean nothing. Blah!," said Russo. (42:46- 44:14)

Check out the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Vince Russo criticizes Bayley's current gimmick

Vince Russo heavily criticized Bayley's current gimmick on WWE RAW.

Speaking on last week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that The Role Model's character could do better if WWE booked her properly:

"Bro, she should have been a Karen! They so missed the boat on it! Like, how do you not look at her? That she is a typical Karen. She would have gotten so much (heat). How do you miss that, bro? That's what they should have done!"

Russo continued and suggested a few possible ideas on how to make The Role Model look like a "Karen:"

"Just follow her into apartment stores and her getting coffee at Starbucks, a cop giving her a parking ticket. Like, oh my god! Come on, man! Her just telling everybody, 'I'm Bayley; don't you know who I am?' I mean, tremendous, man! You could spend 24 hours, a straight day, on YouTube with Karen videos. All they need to do is stage the ones that are on YouTube. There is a year of content! She looks like a Karen too!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes