"She's a worse dancer"- 33-year-old WWE star takes a shot at Ronda Rousey after her recent open challenge

Former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood aka Emma recently fired shots at her arch-rival Ronda Rousey and her dancing skills.

Emma was a part of the company from 2011 to 2017 and was considered one of the backbones of the women's division alongside current AEW Superstar Paige. Emma made her return to the company on the October 22nd episode of Friday Night SmackDown to answer Ronda Rousey's open-challenge.

During a backstage segment, The Baddest Woman on the Planet mentioned that she would hold an open challenge for her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Soon after, rumors surfaced and it was hinted that former WWE star Emma might make a return to answer Rousey's challenge. Soon enough, the 33-year-old made her shocking return and had her match with Rousey, which the latter eventually won.

Taking to Twitter, Emma mocked The Baddest Woman on the Planet as she made fun of her dance moves:

"Nice to see @RondaRousey is a big Emma fan… Unfortunately she’s a worse dancer than me."

Dana Brooke said she wants to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Emma

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently mentioned that she would like to win the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Emma.

In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC's Ten Count podcast, Brooke said that she and Emma had an amazing history while they were tag team partners.

She further added how keen she is to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with her former tag team partner:

"Emma and I have had an amazing history together," she said. "With those tag team titles ... They weren't in the picture when we were teaming together, so I'd definitely like to pick up where we left off and go for those tag team titles," said Brooke.

Although Emma was unsuccessful in defeating Rousey, it will be interesting to see if she can pick up a win alongside Brooke for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

