"She said don't hit me, and then I got in trouble" – Rosa Mendes discloses the truth about WWE moment

Rosa Mendes has opened up about an incident at WWE Night of Champions 2010 that got the internet talking.

Michelle McCool defeated Melina in a Lumberjill match to unify the WWE Women's and WWE Divas Championships. Mendes attempted to punch Jillian Hall at ringside during the six-minute contest. However, she backed out at the last moment directly in front of a WWE camera.

In a recent Ring the Belle interview, Mendes revealed that Hall told her she did not want to get punched:

"She said don't hit me, and then I got in trouble. She was like, 'Not now,' and then I was like, 'Okay…' But then they're like, 'You should have just hit her anyway,' and I was like, 'Okay…' And then I'm like, 'Hey, can you just cut that out in the tapes?' They're like, 'It was live.' I'm like, 'Yeah, but in the tapes, at least? Maybe some people won't watch it!'" [9:21 – 9:42]

Mendes worked for WWE between 2006 and 2017. She is arguably best known for appearing on E! reality show Total Divas and managing Epico and Primo Colon.

Rosa Mendes received online messages after the incident

WWE's decision-makers were not the only people to call Rosa Mendes out for failing to properly execute her punch on Jillian Hall.

When Mendes checked her phone after the match, she noticed WWE fans joking about the incident on social media:

"I went on Twitter and everyone's like, 'I can't believe Rosa [botched],'" Mendes continued. "You're not in the match! You don't know what happens. This is all scripted. Things get turned around and things happen. When you see something botched or something weird, it's because something is going on that's not supposed to happen." [9:44 – 10:04]

Mendes also spoke about the time she cried backstage after an unfortunate mishap during a tag team match in 2014.

