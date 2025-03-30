"She hasn't said any kind words about WWE for literally decades" - Veteran on Gail Kim's TNA exit (Exclusive)

TNA Wrestling's newfound working relationship with the WWE might not have worked well in Gail Kim's case, as Vince Russo speculated on her firing on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws.

Gail Kim is arguably the greatest female wrestler to have competed for TNA Wrestling, as her accolades in the company got her a deserved Hall of Fame induction. After ending her wrestling career, Kim continued being a pivotal member of TNA's backstage setup until some differences led to an abrupt contract termination.

As things stand, Kim is no longer associated with TNA, and Vince Russo imagined that the WWE connection was at play. Gail has never spoken well about her time in World Wrestling Entertainment, and Vince Russo speculated if her past comments had anything to do with Total Nonstop Action's decision to fire her.

Russo explained on this week's Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws:

"I mean, she [Gail Kim] hasn't said any kind words about WWE for literally decades. Now, WWE is working with the company [TNA Wrestling] she was working for. There is going to be an issue, bro. Like there is, you know!" [From 04:08 to 04:23]

Vince Russo feels Gail Kim doesn't even need to be in wrestling anymore

Kim kicked off her wrestling career in 2000, and even though she doesn't have fond memories of her WWE stints, the 48-year-old impacted a generation of female wrestlers.

The former WWE Women's Champion has done it all in the business and is a celebrated name in the industry, who has also made enough money to retire for good, according to Vince Russo.

Russo, who also worked for TNA many years ago, stated that Kim and her husband, Robert Irvine, were financially secure, and she didn't need wrestling.

"It's like you said, too, EC3, let's be honest. Between the money, she has gotten the bank. And between her and her husband, bro, they are okay. Trust me, man! I should have their money, bro. They are okay. So, I'm sure Gail Kim is going to wind up doing what she wants to do." [From 04:38 onwards]

Even if she doesn't wrestle again, Kim's experience working backstage for TNA could make her an attractive option for other wrestling companies.

