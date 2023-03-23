"She still has a lot of room to grow" - WWE legend picks Rhea Ripley as the best female wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa has picked Rhea Ripley as the "Female Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Though The Eradicator has been a standout act in WWE for a couple of years, it's safe to say it was in 2022 that she became a main-event performer. Ever since Ripley joined The Judgment Day, she has gone from strength to strength.

Though she didn't taste championship success in 2022, she has developed into someone who didn't shy away from stepping up to anyone, irrespective of gender.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Madusa picked Rhea Ripley as the "Female Wrestler of the Year." She mentioned how the former RAW Women's Champion had grown to become a confident character in 2022.

Though Madusa feels Ripley still has room to grow, she is excited to see what lies ahead for her.

"Rhea is another one you have watched develop into an amazing character. You can see how they have positioned themselves and how they have built their character, and how they have grown; they are so confident. She's more confident now than she's ever been, and she's so good to see. She still has a lot of room to grow so I'm really excited to see where she goes from there," said Madusa. (3:41 - 4:07)

Check out the full video below:

Charlotte Flair thinks she and Rhea Ripley must main event WrestleMania 39

In a recent interview, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair explained how her match with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 deserved the main event spot. She believes that the fact that The Judgment Day member won the Rumble match warrants her a place in the main event of Mania.

The Queen also mentioned how she and Ripley were capable of putting up a match for the ages when they clash inside the squared circle.

"Well, one, she won the Royal Rumble, so that's guaranteed a main event spot at WrestleMania. Not solely relying on that, but I think you have two titans, two athletes who — regardless of their story or who have faced each other prior — are gonna put on a main event match solely on that, knowing that they're capable of the storytelling. And possibly me retaining or crowning a new SmackDown Women's Champion. I think when a main title is on the line, it's always main event worthy."

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 According to Dave Meltzer Charlotte Flair Vs Rhea Ripley will be main eventing night one of WrestleMania.



How does everyone feel about Charlotte and Rhea possibly main eventing night one? According to Dave Meltzer Charlotte Flair Vs Rhea Ripley will be main eventing night one of WrestleMania. How does everyone feel about Charlotte and Rhea possibly main eventing night one? https://t.co/IIPyeetjCR

Fans are expecting Rhea Ripley to finally cement her place as a headliner in WWE by defeating Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39.

