"She didn't talk to me all day" - Torrie Wilson opens up on real-life heat with WWE Hall of Famer

Torrie Wilson has revealed that there was real-life heat between her and a WWE Hall of Famer. Torrie had a lengthy run in WWE after her debut in 2001 and was part of a few major storylines.
She had arrived in WWE after working in WCW for a year. Upon her debut in WWE, she was immediately put in a storyline affair with Vince McMahon. However, her arrival in WWE wasn't received warmly backstage.
In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Torrie Wilson revealed that there was some "iciness" in the locker room when she first came to WWE and recalled WWE Hall of Famer Lita not talking to her.
"Now that I’m going down memory lane, I’m thinking of Lita, too. She took a long while to warm up. I joke around with her sometimes about it because we did a pay-per-view poster together, and we had to shoot this before a TV taping. So, we went in early that day for the shoot, and I remember walking into the locker room to put my makeup on, and I was like, “Hi, Lita!” and she, like, didn’t even say ‘hi’ back. She didn’t talk to me all day. I love her to death now," she said.
Wilson said she teases Lita about the incident now. She revealed that later when they talked about it, Lita, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, told her that she was "mad" that she was in a spot with her. When asked whether Lita felt threatened, Torrie agreed and said she might have done the same if she were in her spot.
Torrie Wilson reveals reason behind WWE retirement
During the interview with Ariel Helwani, Torrie Wilson talked about her in-ring career and what forced her to retire as a full-time competitor in 2008.
She said she had back surgery and was tired from being on the road. She mentioned that she knew she couldn't return at full capacity and didn't want to hurt herself in the ring again.
Wilson made sporadic appearances for WWE after her retirement, competing in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a year later.
