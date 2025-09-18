WWE legend says she was forced to retire because she did not want to hurt herself again

A WWE legend has admitted that she felt that she was forced to retire because she did not want to hurt herself wrestling again. She also revealed that she thought it was "yucky."

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, Torrie Wilson opened up on her WWE career and how she retired from wrestling. She said that she did not want to hurt herself again, and that was the reason she had decided to call it quits at a stage in her career. She said that she had back surgery and knew that when she returned, she would not be at full capacity.

She also admitted that she was not enjoying the atmosphere around wrestling at that time either. Wilson retired in 2008 after a seven-year run in WWE, before eventually returning for brief appearances.

"When I left wrestling, I had back surgery, and I was just kind of tired of being on the road. I knew I was getting better in the ring, and I knew that I was going to come back and not be at full capacity, so I did not want to hurt myself again. So that's kind of why I decided to retire. And then I, you know, for a long time I had mixed feelings about my time in wrestling because there was so much about it that I felt was just... I don't know about embarrassing, but I just felt yucky thinking about it. So, I just kind of closed that door, and I had no desire really to do much with it. I did signings here and there, but I wanted to stay out of that world. It just felt like yucky."

Torrie Wilson admitted that going back to WWE in 2018 was a test for her

She admitted that when she was called back to WWE back in 2018, it was a test for her. She said that meeting everyone was a chance to see how it had changed so much from when she was a star.

She said that she was welcomed back and treated well by the company, which is why she has made multiple appearances for the company since that time.

She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, making for a massive moment in her career.

