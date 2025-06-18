  • home icon
"SHE TAPPED OUT" - 21-year-old WWE star sends a message after her controversial loss on NXT

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 18, 2025 10:22 GMT
This was the first match on NXT (Image via WWE.com)
This was the first match on NXT (Image via WWE.com)

Thea Hail recently took to social media to issue a statement after her controversial loss on the latest episode of WWE NXT. She reiterated that her opponent, Jaida Parker, had tapped out.

The two stars collided in the opening match of the show. The winner was set to qualify for next week's Fatal Four-Way Match, which would determine the number one contender for Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship at WWE Evolution. During the bout, Thea Hail locked Jaida in a Kimura, and the latter tapped out. However, the referee didn't see it, so the match continued.

Hail let go of the hold as she thought she had won. She tried to explain to the official what had happened, but the distraction allowed Jaida Parker to hit the Hipnotic and get the win. The heel star won the first Evolution Eliminator and earned a spot in next week's Fatal Four-Way Match.

Thea Hail sent out a tweet on X/Twitter boldly stating that Jaida Parker tapped out.

"SHE TAPPED OUT," wrote the 21-year-old WWE star.

You can check out the tweet below:

The four women who won the Evolution Eliminator on NXT this week are Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Jordynne Grace.

