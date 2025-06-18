"SHE TAPPED OUT" - 21-year-old WWE star sends a message after her controversial loss on NXT

Thea Hail recently took to social media to issue a statement after her controversial loss on the latest episode of WWE NXT. She reiterated that her opponent, Jaida Parker, had tapped out.

Ad

The two stars collided in the opening match of the show. The winner was set to qualify for next week's Fatal Four-Way Match, which would determine the number one contender for Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship at WWE Evolution. During the bout, Thea Hail locked Jaida in a Kimura, and the latter tapped out. However, the referee didn't see it, so the match continued.

Hail let go of the hold as she thought she had won. She tried to explain to the official what had happened, but the distraction allowed Jaida Parker to hit the Hipnotic and get the win. The heel star won the first Evolution Eliminator and earned a spot in next week's Fatal Four-Way Match.

Ad

Trending

Thea Hail sent out a tweet on X/Twitter boldly stating that Jaida Parker tapped out.

"SHE TAPPED OUT," wrote the 21-year-old WWE star.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The four women who won the Evolution Eliminator on NXT this week are Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Jordynne Grace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More