"She is terrible" - Former WWE writer heavily criticizes Becky Lynch's promo skills after RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo returned for another explosive episode of Legion of RAW, where he shared his disappointment over Becky Lynch's skills on the microphone.

Vince Russo bluntly stated that the Irish superstar was 'terrible' at cutting promos and urged WWE officials to spend some time improving her work on the mic.

Russo has been watching Becky Lynch perform since her early NXT days, and the outspoken personality never really saw her as a top-tier talker in the WWE.

Becky Lynch has been in the WWE since 2013, and Vince Russo felt that she had failed to develop the promo side of her skillset all these years despite rising to become a bankable superstar for the company.

Here's Vince Russo's honest criticism of Becky Lynch's promos:

"Listen, I don't know. I don't know what people have convinced themselves of, and I've been saying this for years and years and years. Becky Lynch is supposed to be so over, but from the very first time I saw her on NXT until tonight. So, how long is that, Chris? I saw her on NXT. How long is that? Okay. All that time, Becky Lynch cannot cut a promo. She cannot. She is terrible at cutting promos. She is so over the top cutting promos. She is terrible. I'm sorry, man. I'm telling you from a professional point of view, and if it were me, I would be running Becky, running Becky, running Becky, because her promos should be a lot better than they are. A lot better than they are. I'm sorry, man. I'm just being honest," revealed the ex-WWE writer.

Becky Lynch's strong suit is not her promo work: Vince Russo

Vince Russo continued by admitting that professional wrestling was a challenging business that required its top talents to be well-rounded personalities.

Russo said that Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, and Shawn Michaels could do absolutely anything that was expected from successful pro wrestling performers. The distinguished names mentioned above and a select few others had the in-ring and promo skills to complement their on-screen characters.

Vince Russo, however, added that cutting promos was the one thing Becky Lynch struggled with in the WWE. Here's what he added:

"Hey, listen, Chris, this is a tough business," continued Russo, "and when you can do it all, you're going to be a superstar. You know, Austin could do it all. Reigns can do it all. Michaels can do it all. Becky's strong suit is not her promos, and I would have repetition, repetition, I would be working with her till I'm exhausted."

Do you agree with Vince Russo's opinion regarding Becky Lynch's promos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

