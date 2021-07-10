"She thinks she can argue with Roman Reigns?" - WWE legend upset with Nia Jax

Jim Cornette isn't happy with Nia Jax allegedly butting heads with Roman Reigns backstage at Survivor Series 2020.

The WWE legend recently opened up about Lana's canceled Survivor Series 2020 table spot that the former WWE Superstar discussed on Talk Is Jericho.

Lana revealed that a table spot involving her and Nia Jax was scrapped at Survivor Series 2020 because Roman Reigns had plans to do a similar spot with Drew McIntyre later during the night. Lana added that Roman Reigns and Jax butted heads over it backstage.

"We were supposed to do this whole table spot on the show. And then Roman did not want, 'cause he had a table spot with (Drew McIntyre)," Lana revealed. "So there was some major pushback. The Samoans, Nia and Roman, you know, that whole thing."

Jim Cornette discussed the incident on his podcast and sided with Roman Reigns:

"Now we know that somebody gets it, and of course his involvement with Paul Heyman, and him coming from a wrestling family, and him being the main event guy and the guy that's supposed to be carrying the company, and is gonna get sh*t on by a lot of people internally if he doesn't carry it properly," Cornette said. "He takes his sh*t seriously and he's not gonna have the girls out there breaking the fu**ing table before his main event World Championship match where they're gonna break the fu**ing table."

Cornette questioned Jax over trying to argue with Reigns about what will happen in matches just because she's from the same family. In effect, he was probably implying that she should know better because of the massive expectations placed on the shoulders of the WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event at Survivor Series 2020

Drew McIntyre was the WWE Champion heading into Survivor Series 2020 while Roman Reigns held the Universal title. The two behemoths faced off in an interpromotional bout to headline the event and beat the tar out of each other.

It was Roman Reigns who emerged victorious with some help from his cousin Jey Uso. Reigns is still the Universal Champion and has destroyed every superstar who challenged him over the past year. He has established himself as one of the biggest heels in WWE history and is doing the best work of his career.

It goes without saying that someone of the stature of Roman Reigns would have some backstage pull, and he allegedly used it to cancel the table spot between Lana and Nia Jax at Survivor Series.

