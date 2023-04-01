"She took it like a champ" - WWE legend reveals Stacy Keibler was the first person to take their finisher ahead of Hall of Fame

Multi-time women's champion Lisa Marie Varon, also known by her ring name Victoria, recently opened up about Stacy Keibler's 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Victoria was a mainstay of the women's division during the early 2000s. She made her debut as one of The Godfather's valets before becoming a two-time women's champion. She left WWE in 2009 and soon after joined TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

The 52-year-old legend has revealed that unlike what people think, she is excited about Stacy Keibler's induction owing to the fact that they worked together.

Speaking to SEScoops, Victoria revealed Stacy Keibler was the first wrestler to receive her finisher, the Widow's Peak. The legend added that despite being unavailable for the ceremony, she is ecstatic for Keibler.

"I'm very excited for her to be inducted. I think people are like, you know, 'Oh man, when is your turn?' I'm not like that. I'm gonna be honest with you, I'm not. I'm proud. These are people I have worked with. So, they're family to me." Victoria said. "Stacy Keibler was the first one to take my Widow's Peak. The very first one to take it, in the ring. Yeah. And her legs are so long, but she took it like a champ." [H/T SEScoops]

The Hall of Fame induction will take place following WWE SmackDown tonight. Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta are other wrestlers who will be inducted this year.

Stacy Keibler's sent a message to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter to congratulate Stacy Keibler. The Queen will be defending her title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 Night One, but ahead of her defense, she had some kind words for the legend.

"Congratulations woman ❤️," tweeted Charlotte Flair.

Stacy Keibler responded to Flair's post and noted that she loved watching The Queen grow as a performer and shine like a star.

"Thank you!! I’ve loved watching you grow and now watching you shine like a star 💫," tweeted Keibler.

The WWE Hall of Fame promises to be a star-studded affair as several legends will etch their names into history at the 2023 event.

Are you excited about WrestleMania weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes