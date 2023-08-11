"She was trying to get on my nerves" - Chad Gable opens up about WWE RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

WWE RAW Superstar Chad Gable recently opened up about his Alpha Academy stablemate, Maxxine Dupri, and lauded her motivation to up her game.

Dupri was earlier associated with Maximum Role Models. At one point, the now-defunct faction even tried to recruit Otis. However, things took a different turn as the stable was dissolved, with Maxxine Dupri being paired with Gable and Otis.

Not only has the 26-year-old performer been an excellent addition to Alpha Academy, but she has also become an in-ring worker now. In a chat with Sportskeeda, Chad Gable revealed how diligent an athlete Dupri was.

Gable revealed that Maxxine Dupri first got on his nerves as she tried to recruit Otis into Maximum Role Models. However, he added that Dupri's dedication and motivation to get better has resulted in her unlikely success over time.

"That was the first that impressed me. She [Maxxine Dupri] found it. She was trying to get on my nerves, trying to take my number 1 guy away from me. Diligence, motivation, hard work; she showed it, and now she's coming through. She's proving herself," said Chad Gable. [8:02 - 8:16]

Maxxine Dupri wants a match with Nikki Bella in WWE

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of SummerSlam 2023, Maxxine Dupri revealed her dream opponent in WWE.

The 26-year-old said she wanted to face Nikki Bella if she ever came out of retirement. The Alpha Academy member added that if not Bella, she wants to collide with Rhea Ripley.

"So, my true answer is Nikki Bella. If she's making a comeback, that's my girl. We're doing it. Otherwise, I'm going with Rhea," said Dupri.

Though she has wrestled only twice, Maxxine Dupri has looked comfortable in the ring, and fans can expect to see her compete more often in the coming months.

