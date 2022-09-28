"She was unhip and uncool" - WWE veteran gets brutally honest on working with Stephanie McMahon (Exclusive)

Stephanie McMahon has experienced an unexpected year thus far as she took over as WWE's co-CEO following her father's shocking retirement in July. Despite her long track record in the company, Vince Russo says that Stephanie also belonged in the "wrestling bubble."

The former WWE writer explained that long-time executives such as Paul Heyman, Bruce Prichard, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon weren't involved enough with the world outside wrestling to attract new viewers.

Russo revealed the following on this week's Legion of RAW:

"Bro, wrestling is his [Triple H] life. Wrestling is their life. Wrestling is Heyman's life. Wrestling is Bruce's life," stated Russo. "Wrestling is their life. That is the problem. Not even Stephanie [has her hand on the pulse]." [51:40 - 52:14]

Vince Russo briefly worked alongside Stephanie in WWE and admitted she was just like Vince McMahon.

Russo claimed that Stephanie was "uncool and unhip" and noted that Shane McMahon was a lot more aware of the ins and outs of modern professional wrestling.

"I will tell you this. I mean, she wasn't, though, bro; Stephanie was not when I was around or when I was working there; she was like, she was unhip and uncool just like Vince," added Russo. "Shane was a lot more hip. Shane was 100 times more hip. Stephanie was very Vince-ish when it came to that stuff, bro." [52:15 - 52:40]

Stephanie McMahon recently announced a new streaming deal for WWE

While Triple H continues to look after WWE's content creation department, Stephanie McMahon has been tasked with expanding the promotion's business side of things with Nick Khan's help.

McMahon announced that WWE had secured a streaming deal with Australia's Foxtel Group, which is said to be similar to their agreement with Peacock in the USA.

The official press release also had a massive statement from Stephanie, which you can check out right here. She is now looking to make a mark in the role previously occupied by Vince McMahon in WWE.

Do you think Stephanie McMahon could take WWE to greater heights in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.

