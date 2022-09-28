Stephanie McMahon announces WWE's new streaming deal with top network

WWE has secured a new rights deal in Australia with the Foxtel Group, including a deal that's similar to their contract with Peacock in the USA. This was announced by Stephanie McMahon in a press release.

The company introduced WWE Network in 2014, but in recent years they have merged it with different providers, no longer making it a stand-alone platform. This was seen when they signed a deal with USA Network for Peacock to carry the content that had previously been carried by themselves.

They also signed a similar deal in India with Sony Sports Network for Sony Liv to carry the content.

Now, according to a press release by World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., Foxtel's BINGE streaming network will be the home for all WWE Network content in Australia.

BINGE will be the main carrier of the company's original and archived content. Meanwhile, Foxtel subscribers will get RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and other live events previously only available through pay-per-view on both the FOX8 channel and a new dedicated 24/7 channel. The latter will launch in December 2022. The events will be available to subscribers at no extra cost.

Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon also commented on the new deal with the company.

“With its far-reaching and engaged audience, the Foxtel Group has been a trusted and long-standing partner of WWE for more than 20 years. We look forward to expanding our partnership with the Foxtel Group, and welcoming BINGE as the new streaming home of WWE Network in the region. Together we will continue to provide our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to fans and grow the WWE audience throughout Australia," said Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon stepped into her new role as WWE Co-CEO in July after her father retired following controversial reports.

