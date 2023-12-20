"She is very unlikable" - 59-year-old veteran heavily criticizes WWE Superstar Nia Jax

Nia Jax was heavily criticized by the wrestling veteran Konnan, who recently claimed that the WWE Superstar is "very unlikeable."

Jax returned to WWE as part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2023. After making a one-off appearance, she made her full-time return on the September 11 edition of RAW, attacking Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Jax also unsuccessfully challenged for the Women's World Championship at this year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in a Fatal 5-Way Match.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Konnan criticized Jax by claiming that she is not entertaining and doubted her abilities as a heel.

“She’s all over the place [regarding Jax’s in-ring ability]. They really like her a lot, [but] she’s not that entertaining, though she is very unlikable as a heel,” Konnan said.

Expand Tweet

He further discussed the ongoing storyline between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch.

“I’m not interested in this, I’m not into Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler [their feud] right now. I don’t understand Becky, who is three times smaller than Nia, [but] Nia is running away from her," Konnan said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Vince Russo discussed Nia Jax's current rivalry with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is currently involved in a storyline with Nia Jax. Their feud began a few weeks ago.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed that the outcome of the upcoming Lynch vs. Jax match was quite predictable.

He claimed that The Man would emerge victorious against The Irresistible Force.

Russo said:

"Who's going over? [Becky] Okay, we already know that. So, none of this matters. It doesn't matter, bro. You know Becky's going over. So, who cares? Everything on this show, you know who's going over. Every single thing on this show."

Expand Tweet

Jax brutally broke Lynch's nose in 2018. The two women will finally collide in a singles match on the upcoming Day 1 special event.

Are you excited about Jax vs. Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below!