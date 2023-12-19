"Who cares?" - Former WWE writer criticizes Becky Lynch feud for predictable outcome (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not excited about the Becky Lynch and Nia Jax feud on RAW.

This week on RAW, Lynch called out Jax for injuring her a few years ago. The Man squared up with Nia, and the referee was ready to call the match. However, she backed off at the last second and announced that the encounter would happen on Day 1. Becky could not control herself and went after Nia, but the Unstoppable Force punched her.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that everyone knew that Becky Lynch would eventually emerge as the winner. The former writer felt no intrigue in the rivalry, and barely any fans were invested in the feud.

"Who's going over? [Becky] Okay, we already know that. So, none of this matters. It doesn't matter, bro. You know Becky's going over. So, who cares? Everything on this show, you know who's going over. Every single thing on this show." [From 10:36 onwards]

You can watch the full episode here:

It will be interesting to see if Becky can finally get some retribution against Jax in two weeks on Day 1.

Are you excited to see Becky Lynch square off against Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Legion of RAW and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.