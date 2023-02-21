"She wants to take care of Moss more than anything" - WWE veteran calls Emma 'bland and boring' after recent return (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Emma. The Australian star is currently working alongside her real-life partner, Madcap Moss, on television.

The real-life Tenille Dashwood returned to WWE back in October 2022. On her first appearance, she accepted Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, failing to win the title.

She is currently working on the blue brand alongside Moss, who was unsuccessful in beating Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on last week's SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell explained why he hasn't been impressed with Emma since her return.

"Well she's [Emma] bland and she's boring, on top of that. But, she's a nice girl, you know, I know her, very nice, very nice lady but on screen... you almost feel sorry for her that they put her in such role... but she wants to take care of Moss more than anything else. It's irritating, it's annoying," said Mantell. [From 26:05 to 26:35]

Dutch Mantell wasn't a fan of Gunther and Madcap Moss' match on WWE SmackDown

The veteran stated that the match was "boring" and that the two stars had no chemistry with one another. Speaking on Smack Talk, Mantell said:

"Well, that's the rule in wrestling, you make your opponent. I mean, Moss, he looked pretty good, he could've won, nobody thought he was going to win but he's gotta get some offense in, to make it appear that Gunther faced somebody. To me, the match was kind of boring, because there was nothing really between them."

Gunther is now expected to shift his focus to his upcoming opponent, whom he will face at WrestleMania 39. The Ring General's opponent for the show is yet to be confirmed.

