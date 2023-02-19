"The match was kind of boring" - Wrestling veteran says Gunther and WWE star have no chemistry between them (Exclusive)

Gunther successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship on this week's SmackDown against Madcap Moss.

The Ring General has been highly successful with the title and has successfully defended it against stars including Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, and others.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell suggested that Gunther and Moss had no chemistry with each other in the ring.

"Well, that's the rule in wrestling, you make your opponent. I mean, Moss, he looked pretty good, he could've won, nobody thought he was going to win but he's gotta get some offense in, to make it appear that Gunther faced somebody. To me, the match was kind of boring, because there was nothing really between them," said Dutch Mantell. [From 20:57 to 21:27]

Gunther is open to the idea of facing Cody Rhodes

Gunther and Cody Rhodes shared the ring with one another during the closing stages of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on After The Bell, The Ring General expressed his interest in a potential match with Rhodes at some point down the line.

"When I knew that scenario would go down with me and Cody [Rhodes] at the end [of the Royal Rumble], I knew well, the guy was out for a little bit. Since then I was able to work my way up, and I was like, Okay, I have to introduce him to the new reality over here. That was kind of like my attitude going into that. Yeah, obviously that was just a taste I think for everybody. I think Cody is one of those guys where that's the perfect match for me, the perfect opposite, if that makes sense. I think the match is right there whenever it needs to happen. If it would happen in Europe, obviously that would be fantastic," said The Ring General.

The Intercontinental Champion is expected to defend his title at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen who his opponent will be.

