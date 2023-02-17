As one of WWE's biggest stars today, Cody Rhodes is a dream opponent for many, but it looks like one superstar who is determined to face him in the ring is Gunther.

As the reigning Intercontinental Champion, The Ring General has restored honor to the prestigious title, and in doing so, has impressed many both in and out of the WWE. The Austrian also recently made history with the belt after he surpassed Shelton Benjamin's reign of 244 days, making him the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century.

During a recent interview on After The Bell, Gunther was asked about his and Cody's recent showdown in last month's men's Royal Rumble match, which saw the two of them as the final performers standing.

"When I knew that scenario would go down with me and Cody at the end (of the Royal Rumble), I knew well, the guy was out for a little bit. Since then I was able to work my way up, and I was like, Okay, I have to introduce him to the new reality over here. That was kind of like my attitude going into that. Yeah, obviously that was just a taste I think for everybody. I think Cody is one of those guys where that's the perfect match for me, the perfect opposite, if that makes sense. I think the match is right there whenever it needs to happen. If it would happen in Europe, obviously that would be fantastic." H/T (WrestlingNews)

Gunther would go on to be eliminated by Rhodes to lose the match. However, given how well he handled himself in the ring, the current Intercontinental Champion is sure to get his crowning moment sooner rather than later.

Cody Rhodes on facing Gunther in the Royal Rumble match

The American Nightmare's return at the Royal Rumble saw him compete in a match for the first time since June 2022 after he tore his pectoral muscle. Despite his tough resolve Rhodes certainly may have wanted an easier first test than Gunther.

Speaking to WWE Digital Exclusive after winning the rumble match, Cody Rhodes was asked to share his thoughts on the Intercontinental Champion.

"To find out how tough Gunther is, my God, it's one of those things I was like, I can't wait to wrestle him again. But no, I don't also want to wrestle him ever again," he said. [1:10 - 1:17] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Following his Rumble win, Cody Rhodes will now challenge either Roman Reigns or Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Will Cody Rhodes capture gold at WrestleMania 39? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

