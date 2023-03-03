“She yanked his a** off the chair when he stood up” - Former WWE Superstar recalls how Enzo Amore was taken down by female security guard

Enzo Amore once found himself in trouble for trying to interrupt a WWE show. Now, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley has talked about Lisa, the security guard, and how she dealt with Amore.

Being a security guard in WWE can be a tough enough job with fans trying to enter the ring, but when Enzo Amore tried to interrupt the show, it made life even more difficult. This time, when he was released by the company following the controversy and finally looked to make his wrestling return outside the company.

However, he thought he would get some attention by interrupting a WWE show and, during Survivor Series, created a ruckus while part of the crowd. He was stopped by security and was thrown out of the arena.

On Ten Count, Mojo Rawley mentioned how she was the one that took Enzo Amore off the chair when he came back to interrupt proceedings at Survivor Series.

He praised Lisa and said that despite not being the biggest woman, she was tougher than everyone there.

“Enzo was in disguise. She yanked his a** off the chair when he stood up. I was in tears because I love Enzo. I think he’s one of the biggest characters I’ve ever met in my life. One of the best mic workers for sure. Her snatching him up like that; it just added to her reputation and her resume. She is the first person to dive in there in these situations. She’s a woman that is smaller than a lot of these big guys you see in the ring. She is tougher than everybody.” [1:09 – 1:50]

Other than taking down Enzo Amore, Lisa, the security guard, was already respected backstage in WWE

Speaking about Lisa, Mojo Rawley added that she was the GOAT. He said that outside her job, she was a completely different character.

“She is the GOAT, legitimately, the scariest, toughest security member that we had on the entire staff, which is funny. Because if you get her backstage or outside of work, she is an absolute sweetheart. But that does not change the fact that she’s a bada**.” (00:40 – 1:00)

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Enzo Amore bought a ticket to Survivor Series and tried to steal the show by standing on his chair, dancing and cutting a promo as the crowd cheered before he got kicked out. Enzo Amore bought a ticket to Survivor Series and tried to steal the show by standing on his chair, dancing and cutting a promo as the crowd cheered before he got kicked out. https://t.co/da5YpsnBRz

Given the sort of fan invasions that have taken place in WWE in the past, with several being far more dangerous than Enzo Amore, having someone like Lisa as part of the staff might be a good idea for the promotion.

