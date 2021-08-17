Sheamus breaks character and accuses WWE RAW star of stealing his finisher

WWE United States Champion Sheamus has jokingly accused Drew McIntyre of stealing his Brogue Kick finishing move.

McIntyre and Sheamus both joined WWE in 2007 after competing against each other on the independent scene in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The two men are long-time friends and often take light-hearted shots at each other in media interviews.

During their latest interview together on BT Sport’s What Went Down, Sheamus commented on McIntyre’s former finisher, The Scot’s Drop. He joked that the Scot does not need to revive the move because he already has the Claymore.

“You don’t need to bring it back because you already stole my finish,” Sheamus said. “You already stole my finish with that Claymore of yours, you know what I mean? A Brogue-lite! A Brogue-lite they call it over here. A Brogue-lite, you know.”

Watch the video above to check out footage of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus revisiting two of their most famous matches against each other.

The former WWE Champions also discussed their rivalry on RAW earlier this year.

Drew McIntyre’s response to Sheamus

Sheamus' Brogue Kick (left); Drew McIntyre's Claymore (right)

Drew McIntyre accidentally created the Claymore in 2013 when he slipped backwards while attempting to perform a big boot during a match on RAW.

Responding to Sheamus’ remark, the two-time WWE Champion joked that his friend’s Brogue Kick is “lazy” compared to the Claymore.

“You do the lazy version,” McIntyre replied. “You just stand up and kick your feet like a ballerina and then throw your other leg up. I’m jumping through the air like a mentalist, taking myself out to take my opponent out!”

Drew McIntyre is set to face Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam, while Damian Priest will challenge Sheamus for the United States Championship. Watch the video above to hear former WWE writer Vince Russo review the final episode of RAW before SummerSlam.

Edited by Kartik Arry