Sheamus and his allies once again defeat current champion's faction on WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of SmackDown kicked off with a six-man tag team match featuring Gunther's Imperium vs. Sheamus' Brawling Brutes, with the latter emerging victorious.

Brawling Brutes' victory was their second win over the Intercontinental Champion's faction. At WrestleMania 39, Sheamus fought in a Triple Threat match against Gunther and Drew McIntyre for The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship. The rivalry between the two teams has been brewing over the past few months.

At the start of the match, Giovanni Vinci and Ridge Holland went back and forth as the former hit a springboard crossbody and took out the latter.

When The Ring General was tagged in, he flattened Butch. He then had the latter in a headlock, but Butch snapped his fingers to break free. As Holland was about to tag Sheamus, he was hit with another cheap shot.

Gunther powerbombed Holland and went for the cover, but Butch broke it up. When the Celtic Warrior was finally tagged in, he was all over the champion and hit him with the ten Beats of Bodhran.

In the match's closing moments, The Brawling Brutes leader went on to finish Gunther off with a Brogue Kick, but he sidestepped it.

However, the former world champion finished Vinci with a knee strike and followed it up with a Brogue Kick to pick up the win for The Brawling Brutes.

As of now, this was the third six-man tag team match between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes. Sheamus' faction won at Extreme Rules 2022, and Imperium won during the blue brand's September 9, 2022 edition.

What are your thoughts on Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes