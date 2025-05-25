Sheamus breaks character to hang out with Judgment Day member

Former WWE Champion Sheamus is among the most beloved babyfaces on Monday Night RAW. However, he recently broke character and posed for a picture with a member of one of the most hated factions on the red brand, The Judgment Day.

The Celtic Warrior is a massive fan of the English football club Liverpool. He attended the most recent match of the 2024/25 Premier League winners against Crystal Palace. The game played at Anfield earlier today ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sheamus recently took to his Instagram stories to reveal he had broken character by watching the game alongside fellow Irishman JD McDonagh. The 47-year-old posted a selfie alongside The Judgment Day member while enjoying the match from the stands.

You can check out a screengrab of his Instagram story below:

Sheamus and JD McDonagh pose for a selfie during a recent football match at Anfield. [Picture courtesy: The Celtic Warrior's Instagram story]

The Great White is currently feuding with another heel tag team, A-Town Down Under. On his return to in-ring action after several months, the veteran defeated Austin Theory in a singles match on the May 5 edition of Monday Night RAW. Two weeks later, he scored an impressive win over the former WWE United States Champion's tag team partner, Grayson Waller.

Wrestling veteran makes a bold claim about Sheamus' WWE future

Sheamus is among the most decorated stars on the roster. The Irishman has won every title on the main roster, except the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The veteran has been trying hard to get the elusive strap around his waist.

On a recent edition of UnSKripted, legendary journalist Bill Apter pointed out that the multi-time WWE Champion has been with the wrestling promotion for a long time. However, the 79-year-old stated that he believed The Celtic Warrior would be used to put other performers over instead of winning more titles.

"He has been around such a long time. I think that he is gonna be utilized more to put people over, than win something, I really do. He is a great guy, I like him." [From 12:40 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

The Irishman has won both his matches since returning to Monday Night RAW earlier this month. It remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotion has for the veteran in the future.

