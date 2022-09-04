Sheamus breaks silence after leaving the arena in tears at Clash at the Castle 2022

Sheamus has been putting on banger after banger after banger. At Clash at the Castle, he fell short in his attempt to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion, but he had the love and respect of the live audience of over 62,000 people. He finally broke his silence after leaving the arena in tears.

The Celtic Warrior has achieved virtually everything there is to do in WWE. Except for a WrestleMania main event and an Intercontinental Championship reign, he has truly done it all and won it all. Late 2020 to present has seen a resurgent run for the future Hall of Famer as he has had incredible matches against top stars like Drew McIntyre and now, Gunther.

On Twitter, Sheamus broke his silence after leaving the arena in tears following the standing ovation that the crowd in Cardiff gave him. You can see the gruesome images in his tweet, where he said:

The Celtic Warrior will return to the United States empty-handed, but with far more fans than before.

It will be interesting to see if the former Royal Rumble winner ever reaches his Grand Slam Champion goal in WWE.

Wrestling icon Stone Cold Steve Austin told Sportskeeda Wrestling that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will enter the WWE Hall of Fame. You can watch him talk about it here:

Edited by Rahul Madurawe