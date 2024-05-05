Sheamus breaks silence after major WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently took to social media to break his silence after a major announcement was made regarding his upcoming match against Gunther.

The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General have faced each other multiple times in recent years for the Intercontinental Championship, with the latter always coming out on top. Regardless of the outcome, their matches have always received widespread praise from fans and critics.

At the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event, WWE announced that Sheamus was set to take on Gunther in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Celtic Warrior has now taken to X/Twitter to comment on the upcoming bout. He vowed to finally defeat the Imperium leader in a one-on-one match and end their iconic trilogy.

"Now he’s a beaten man, The Trilogy ends. 666 the number of the ceased," Sheamus wrote.

Check out his tweet below.

Former WWE Superstar defended Sheamus after some fans trolled him following his latest return

During a recent edition of Ryback TV, the former WWE star defended Sheamus after fans trolled him for seemingly gaining weight and looking bulkier following his return. The Celtic Warrior was dealing with severe injuries for months, forcing him to be on the sidelines between August 2023 and April 2024.

Responding to the criticism surrounding the 46-year-old's physique, Ryback said he looked great and not out of shape at all.

"It was absurd that that was even brought up by anyone, but that's the world we live in. A super muscular jacked guy who's been in shape his whole career comes back and maybe he's eight to ten pounds heavier than he was, but not even remotely close to being out of shape, and looked phenomenal out there (...) or they've got to alter a photo to try to make that the conversation. That's what I'm saying. These people are miserable, you've got to drown them out, and Sheamus looked great. Congratulations! Welcome back, buddy. He's a stud."

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between Sheamus and Gunther on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.