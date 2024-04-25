"These people are miserable" - Ex-WWE star fires back at fans for trolling Sheamus

A certain section of fans from the WWE Universe decided to troll Sheamus upon his recent return to the promotion. However, it didn't sit well with a former Intercontinental Champion, who fired back at them.

Earlier this year, WWE entered a new era with new stories and surprises on the way to the weekly product. Sheamus made his long-awaited return to the promotion after an injury and defeated The Viking Raider's Ivar. However, some fans trolled the star for gaining a few extra pounds during his hiatus.

Speaking on Ryback TV, The Big Guy spoke about The Celtic Warrior's return and the online critics. The former Intercontinental Champion stated that multiple injuries and an early return were the driving factors behind the change in the star's appearance. Moreover, Ryback fired back at the fans for trolling a decorated multi-time champion.

"It was absurd that that was even brought up by anyone, but that's the world we live in. A super muscular jacked guy who's been in shape his whole career comes back and maybe he's 8–10 pounds heavier than he was, but not even remotely close to being out of shape, and looked phenomenal out there (...) or they've got to alter a photo to try to make that the conversation. That's what I'm saying: these people are miserable, you've got to drown them out, and Sheamus looked great. Congratulations! Welcome back, buddy. He's a stud." [1:20 - 1:53]

Ex-WWE writer questions Sheamus' future as an in-ring performer

The Celtic Warrior has been an integral part of WWE for over a decade, as Sheamus worked under different divisions in the company. However, the star has been struggling due to injuries, as he's entering the late stages of his career as an in-ring performer.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the former WWE writer questioned the star's future after he returned to the promotion. Moreover, Russo thinks The Celtic Warrior was brought back because he's friends with Triple H.

"Bro, I don't understand. What gas is left in Sheamus' tank? He's done, bro. A wrestler runs their course after they've been there for so long. There's nothing more you can do with them. Sheamus means nothing and will never mean anything again. But who discovered Sheamus in a gym twenty years ago? Triple H. So, here's the return of Sheamus for the 92nd time,'' he said. [1:12 - 1:50]

It will be interesting to see what the star does next heading into the annual WWE Draft.

