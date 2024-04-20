"There's nothing more you can do" - Ex-writer comments on Sheamus' future following his return to WWE RAW

Sheamus surprisingly became the talk of the town after WWE RAW due to a change in his physical appearance. Recently, former writer Vince Russo commented on The Celtic Warrior's return and his future with the promotion.

After eight months, Sheamus made a miraculous comeback inside the square circle as a professional wrestler. However, The Celtic Warrior's physical appearance became the talk of the town as fans and veterans pointed out the notable difference.

During a recent edition of The Brand, former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on The Fella's return to the red brand. He questioned if the star can continue at the same rate after working for over a decade. Moreover, he stated that friendship with Triple H was one of the reasons behind the return.

"Bro, I don't understand. What gas is left in Sheamus' tank? He's done, bro. A wrestler runs their course after they've been there for so long. There's nothing more you can do with them. Sheamus means nothing and will never mean anything again. But who discovered Sheamus in a gym twenty years ago? Triple H. So, here's the return of Sheamus for the 92nd time,'' he said. (From 1:12 to 1:50)

Sheamus reacted to online criticism following WWE RAW

The Celtic Warrior was the head of The Brawling Brutes for nearly two years before he went on a hiatus. After losing to Edge on Friday Night SmackDown, the star reportedly dealt with a shoulder injury and took time off for the foreseeable future.

The Brawling Brutes ended after a while on the blue brand. On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Sheamus returned to WWE and defeated Ivar in a one-on-one encounter. However, a section of fans criticized his physical outlook.

Later, Sheamus went on X (formerly Twitter) and took a dig at fans for making memes and jokes about the star. He also added that he intended to return during the annual WWE Draft. However, he made an early return instead of the original plan.

It will be interesting to see how Sheamus fares in his latest stint.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

