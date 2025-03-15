Sheamus breaks silence after major WWE snub

WWE recently made a major announcement on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Sheamus reacted to the same after a big snub.

The sports entertainment juggernaut has officially introduced WWE Legacy Title Belts in collaboration with 13 European football clubs. The teams in question are Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Celtic FC, Rangers FC, BVB Dortmund, Chelsea FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Surprisingly, runaway Premier League leaders and powerhouse European club, Liverpool FC, were not a part of this list. Liverpool FC fans immediately pointed this out on social media, and even Sheamus has joined in on the conversation.

The Celtic Warrior, who is a die-hard Liverpool FC fan, said supporters need not stress about the Merseyside-based club lacking a custom WWE Title belt as the Premier League Title is arriving at Anfield soon.

For those unaware, Liverpool are leading Arsenal FC by 15 points as of this writing, albeit having played a game more. Given the current scenario, they are likely to win England's premier domestic football competition this year.

Sheamus took to X/Twitter to ask fans not to stress.

"For all the @LFC fans freaking out that there’s no custom Liverpool title belt available. Don’t be stressing. The real title will be arriving at Anfield in the next four weeks #YNWA," posted Sheamus.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre mocks Tottenham Hotspur

Drew McIntyre also noticed WWE's announcement about custom title belts for European football clubs and took the opportunity to make fun of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

While Tottenham are one of the biggest clubs in England, they haven't won a major trophy since 2008. McIntyre took to X/Twitter and hilariously brought up the North London club's title drought.

"That’s the only title Tottenham have seen in years 😂😂😂," said Drew McIntyre.

Tottentam Hotspur are still in contention to win the Europa League this year. It will be interesting to see if they can clap back at The Scottish Warrior by lifting the trophy.

