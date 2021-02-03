"Dry your tears" - Sheamus calls out Drew McIntyre after RAW betrayal

On this week's RAW, multiple-time tag team champion Sheamus finally turned on his friend Drew McIntyre.

He surprised him with a shock Brogue Kick after McIntyre and Edge shared the ring to discuss this weekend's Royal Rumble. Edge warned McIntyre that he might challenge him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Later in the show, Sheamus declared that he wanted the WWE Championship and that his friendship with Drew McIntyre was over. That same night, Drew McIntyre granted Sheamus a match for the coveted WWE title.

Today, Sheamus has taken to social media to target his new rival once more. He described their future title match as a "Clash of Nations," referring to his Irish heritage and Drew McIntyre being from Scotland.

Dry your tears. A Clash of Nations bigger than any friendship is... inevitable. 20 years of brotherhood in combat was always leading to this moment. Be prepared. The Brogue is battle proven far superior to The Claymore. So dig deeper... history is written by the victor. 🇮🇪⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/kSjjgOuvHM — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 2, 2021

It is uncertain when the two men will face one another for the WWE Championship, but it is certain to be a great match.

Sheamus in WWE

Sheamus has enjoyed a lengthy career in WWE, first signing to the company in 2006. In December 2009, Sheamus won the WWE Championship for the first time before losing the belt in an Elimination Chamber match at the 2010 pay-per-view.

Sheamus won the WWE Championship for a second time in summer 2010 and won the King of the Ring tournament later in the year. Sheamus' WWE career went from strength to strength.

He was the 2012 Royal Rumble winner and challenged Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 28, winning the World Heavyweight Championship in a record 18 seconds.

As well as this, Sheamus won the Money in the Bank contract in 2015. Sheamus is also a multiple-time tag team champion, having won the RAW Tag Team Championships four times with Cesaro as The Bar, and the pair won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships once.