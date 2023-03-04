Sheamus calls his real-life friend a "backstabbing b**tard" on Twitter after heated SmackDown segment

Sheamus is unhappy after the latest episode of SmackDown. His real-life best friend, Drew McIntyre, came out to challenge for the Intercontinental title. This led to him being confronted by Sheamus, who called him a "backstabbing b**tard" on the show and on Twitter.

The Celtic Warrior has been eyeing the Intercontinental Championship for a while now. He fell short in what was considered a match-of-the-year candidate at Clash at the Castle 2022 in Cardiff.

The Intercontinental Championship is the only title that has prevented the Irishman from calling himself a Grand Slam Champion. He has achieved everything there is to achieve in WWE, and from the look of things, he is going to have one more opportunity at immortality at WrestleMania 39.

It wasn't just Sheamus and Drew McIntyre who expressed their interest in the title. LA Knight, Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods), and Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) also made their presence known - hinting at a six-man ladder match for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

It looks like the "Banger Bros" (as they were formerly called) alliance is over for the time being, and it will be every man for himself at WrestleMania.

