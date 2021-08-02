Current Champion claims he's better than Roman Reigns

Sheamus believes he is better than everyone else on the WWE roster, including the likes of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

The current United States Champion has won almost every major title in WWE during his 12 years on the company’s main roster. In recent weeks, he has been involved in rivalries with Damian Priest and Humberto Carrillo on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Sheamus commented on Reigns’ promo ability and the Lashley vs. McIntyre storyline that occurred earlier this year. He also expressed his hope that WWE fans will remember him long after he retires:

“I want people to talk about Sheamus forever, you know what I mean?” Sheamus said. “I want people to, when they talk about WWE, they talk about Sheamus, The Celtic Warrior. I want to be unforgettable in the stuff that I do and, as I said, keep pushing on.

“When I hear people talk about, ‘Oh, Roman Reigns cut a great promo,’ you know what I mean? Or Drew and Bobby and all that sort of stuff. I’m like screw that, I’m better than these guys and I’m gonna prove that I’m better than these guys.”

Sheamus worked with Roman Reigns for a WWE Championship storyline in 2015. He was rumored to be Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 37 opponent earlier this year before the Scot began feuding with Bobby Lashley.

Sheamus’ WWE reactions compared to Roman Reigns

Sheamus won the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns in 2015

Although he is WWE’s top heel right now, Roman Reigns was presented as the company’s main good guy between 2014 and 2020. The former Shield member was met with polarizing reactions from WWE crowds, with many fans booing his babyface character.

Like Reigns, Sheamus also experienced polarizing crowd reactions during his babyface push in 2012. Aside from that brief period as one of WWE’s “golden boys,” the Irishman believes he has never been shoved down fans’ throats:

“I use that sort of stuff [crowd reactions] to push myself harder because I know I’m better than all these people,” Sheamus said. “I know I’m better than these guys. I haven’t gotten things handed out on a plate to me, you know what I mean? Maybe in the past there was a short period of a year or so where I was the golden boy, Celtic Warrior Sheamus, 2012, but that was eight or nine years ago.”

..show me a champion that looks better with a title & i’ll laugh at your best.. #USChampion #thefella pic.twitter.com/kymUdNwz1b — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 18, 2021

Sheamus won the United States Championship from Riddle on the second night of WrestleMania 37. He lost a non-title match against his latest rival, Damian Priest, on last week’s episode of WWE RAW.

