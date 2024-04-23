Sheamus claims hilarious nickname ahead of WWE King of The Ring

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently shared a hilarious update on social media, claiming a hilarious nickname ahead of the upcoming King of The Ring tournament.

The 46-year-old returned to WWE last week after being sidelined due to injury for eight months as he defeated Ivar in a singles match. On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, The Celtic Warrior confronted long-time friend Drew McIntyre. The two former WWE Champions took shots at each other before Sheamus defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.

During the segment, Drew McIntyre joked about the Irishman's physique, stating that he went from "Banger after Banger" to "Burger after Burger." Referring to the former World Heavyweight Champion's words, Sheamus shared a hilarious update on X/Twitter, claiming he wants to be called The Burger King after he wins The King of The Ring Tournament:

"When i win KOTR for a 2nd time, i want to be called…" he wrote while sharing a Burger King GIF.

Sheamus responds to recent trolling from the WWE Universe

Before his return to RAW last week, Sheamus' last in-ring appearance was against Adam Copeland (fka Edge in WWE) on the August 18, 2023 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. After losing the match to the Rated R Superstar, the former World Champion took time off to recover from his shoulder injury.

The WWE Universe was excited to see the veteran return to in-ring action after a devastating injury. However, a section of fans criticized his physical appearance. Following the show, the former champion took to X/Twitter to fire back at the fans for trolling him on social media while claiming that he returned earlier than planned:

"Ok Ok take your best shots.. Whalemus, Too Many Pies, etc.. and then we’re done with the photoshopping & shaming. I was aiming for the Draft & got an early call-up. My bad. On me. Been sleeping in the gym ever since SO watch this space i appreciate the love too #Sheamoose," he wrote.

The Irish Superstar has won every title in WWE, barring the Intercontinental Championship. It remains to be seen if he decides to go after the current champion, Sami Zayn, who is already feuding with Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.

Do you want Sheamus to win the Intercontinental Title and become a WWE Grand Slam Champion? Click on the discuss button and sound off!

