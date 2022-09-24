"Bangers always prevail" - Sheamus comments after faction's exciting WWE Tag Team Title match on SmackDown

Sheamus took to Twitter to comment on Brawling Brutes' loss to The Usos on WWE SmackDown.

On SmackDown, The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the Brawling Brutes in the main event. The exciting bout turned out to be the best part of the night, as many fans had expected.

There were plenty of exciting spots in the match that had fans on the edge of their seats. There was one moment where Butch went for a moonsault but received double superkicks from The Usos.

However, the Brawling Brutes failed to win the Tag Team Titles because of Imperium. The stable interfered in the match's closing moments and attacked The Irishman. This distraction was enough for The Usos to pick up the win after hitting Butch with 1D.

Moments later, Sheamus posted a message on:

"Win or lose, bangers always prevail. #BrawlingBrutes #SmackDown," he wrote.

Fans had varied reactions to Sheamus' comment

Fans replied to Sheamus' comment to make their opinions known to the former WWE Champion.

Many people believed that the match was a banger, and Butch & Ridge Holland should've won.

While another fan stated that the Irish superstar would become the Ultimate Grand Slam Champion on October 7 when he faces Gunther.

A member of the WWE Universe shared an angry-looking picture of Butch stating that he is coming for The Bloodline.

One fan suggested that The Irishman should take the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther as payback.

It looks like this rivalry between the Brawling Brutes and Imperium is starting to pick up. Only time will show how many more 'bangers' we will get to witness from these two factions.

What did you make of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Sheamus vs Gunther again? Yes No 5 votes so far