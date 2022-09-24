Newly reunited faction gets involved in The Usos defense of their WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

Recently-reformed Imperium helped The Usos retain their tag team titles on WWE SmackDown after attacking The Brawling Brutes.

The match was announced after The Brawling Brutes defeated The New Day, Hit Row, and Imperium to become the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship last week on SmackDown.

Early on in the bout, The Usos gained the advantage over Ridge Holland, but the tide quickly turned as the Brawling Brutes hit the Ten Beats of the Bodhran on Jimmy Uso.

Holland then went for a powerslam on Jey Uso, but the latter countered and shoved him out of the ring.

In one part of the match, Butch was pushed to the outside by Jey. Sami Zayn attempted to attack the former NXT star but backed off as the referee noticed, much to the dismay of Jey, who didn't look happy with Zayn trying to help him.

This allowed Butch to take advantage and tag in his partner, who hit a powerslam on Jey Uso before attempting to pin him. The back-and-forth encounter between the two teams continued.

During the closing moments of the match, Zayn picked up a steel chair from the audience section and tried to pass it to his Bloodline stablemates, but Sheamus intervened and took it away from The Honorary Uce before he was attacked by Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

This momentary distraction allowed The Usos to take advantage and pick up the win after hitting the 1D on Butch.

It looks like The Bloodline's domination will continue on SmackDown. It also remains to be seen how The Brawling Brutes will seek revenge in the coming weeks.

Who do you want to see face The Usos for the tag team titles next? Sound off in the comments section.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy this week's episode of WWE SmackDown? Yes No 17 votes so far