Sheamus declares himself the founder of a new era in WWE

Sheamus is one of the WWE's most celebrated veterans. The Celtic Warrior receives loud cheers every week, and the crowd responds to his maneuvers in the ring as he fights his opponents. While the 46-year-old has already carved his legacy, he recently declared himself the founder of a new era in WWE.

After delivering "a banger" in almost every match in his career, the former WWE Champion recently declared himself the founder of ‘The Banger Era’ via a post on Instagram.

“The originator, the instigator, and the custodian of The Banger Era™ #BangerAfterBanger®,” he wrote.

In recent bangers, Sheamus has also introduced some variations in the Ten Beats of Bodhran move. He struck Pete Dunne with 20 beats instead of 10 and struck Bronson Reed while he was sprawled on the announce table instead of between the ropes.

Interestingly, while The Celtic Warrior is starting a new era, one of his rivals recently threatened him, claiming he will end his career.

Pete Dunne fires shots against Sheamus after a big win on WWE RAW

Pete Dunne and Sheamus are locked in a grudging feud right now. The Bruiserweight has been constantly targeting the four-time WWE Champion for allegedly leaving him behind and giving him the insulting moniker of ‘Butch’.

Dunne recently won the opening round of the number one contender’s tournament for the Intercontinental Championship. Following this win, The Celtic Warrior insulted his former stablemate via a tweet on X.

Responding to the tweet, The Bruiserweight threatened The Celtic Warrior.

"You still drunk? Put the drink down and you might finally win the IC title. You can be my first defense before you pack up for good 🤷‍♂️," Pete Dunne wrote.

Thus, Dunne didn’t just declare that he would become the number one contender and dethrone Bron Breakker. He also proclaimed himself as the one who would end Sheamus’ career. It would be interesting to see if he can deliver on his words and make his way to the top of the RAW roster.

