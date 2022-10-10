"The Brutes are BACK" - Sheamus delivers warning following WWE Extreme Rules

Sheamus continues to mock Intercontinental Champion Gunther following WWE Extreme Rules.

Last night at the premium live event, The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium in a Donnybrook match. Sheamus was still bitter about the controversial finish to their Intercontinental Championship match on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown and had his sights set on Gunther.

The Celtic Warrior hit The Ring General with the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán while Butch and Ridge Holland stomped on the champion. Sheamus picked up the win for the Brawling Brutes after hitting the Brogue Kick on Imperium's Giovanni Vinci.

The 44-year-old took to Twitter today to boast about The Brawling Brutes' victory at WWE Extreme Rules. Sheamus took another shot at Gunther and referred to him as "Guntapper".

"Last night we played shillelagh golf with Guntapper’s square head. The Brutes are BACK.. We never left. #bangerbros."

Gunther reacts to Donnybook match at WWE Extreme Rules

The Ring General was disgusted by Imperium's loss to The Brawling Brutes last night at Extreme Rules. During the match, he had his stable tear apart the bar decorations dotted around the ringside area.

Gunther took to social media today to share a photo of himself launching a barstool in the air during the premium live event with the caption "DISGRACE".

The Celtic Warrior has captured every title in his career besides the Intercontinental Championship. He is a three-time WWE Champion, a former World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time United States Champion, and a four-time RAW Tag Team Champion with Cesaro, now known as Claudio Castagnoli in AEW.

Time will tell if The Celtic Warrior will capture the title to become the first "Ultimate Grand Slam Champion" in the company's history.

