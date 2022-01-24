Sheamus wants to be first "ultimate grand slam champion" in WWE

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Sheamus stated his intent to become the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

The "Ultimate Grand Slam Champion" is someone who has held every title on offer in the WWE, on both SmackDown and RAW. Sheamus, should he successfully challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship, claims he will be the first man to achieve this.

Though Edge has technically accomplished the task already, Sheamus disputed this, given that The Rated-R Superstar's United States title reign was with the WCW version of the title held during the Invasion storyline:

“One title away from becoming the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. I know what you are probably thinking. You are thinking, ‘Edge did all that. Edge has won everything.’ But the truth of the matter is, it is just a bleeding sham. Because Edge won his United States Championship when it was WCW. So that is automatically disqualified." (H/T - RingsideNews)

By this logic, Sheamus' attempt at the achievement should also be disqualified, given that he reigned on SmackDown with the old World Heavyweight Championship, and not its current top Championship, the Universal title.

Sheamus is one of the most decorated stars on WWE's roster

Since making his debut on the company's main roster in 2009, Sheamus has been no stranger to championship gold.

Alone, the Irish-born star has reigned three times as WWE Champion, once as World Heavyweight Champion, and three times as United States Champion. During his partnership with Cesaro, he earned the Raw Tag Team Championships four times, and the SmackDown Tag Team titles on a single occasion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Sheamus will become an Ultimate Grand Slam Champion in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Abhinav Singh