Sheamus disagrees with recent WWE decision; sends 1-word message

It has been close to 19 years since Sheamus joined WWE. Recently, The Celtic Warrior voiced his displeasure over a major decision by the company, and it has to do with WrestleMania.

Over the last week or so, WWE has been releasing its list of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time. The company has been sharing videos of the full matches on its YouTube channel, ranking each and every one of them.

The most recent entry is No. 39, and it is the triple-threat match between Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. It was a great bout that ended in The Ring General's favor.

Now, whether for that reason or some other, the three-time WWE Champion is not happy with this entry. The Celtic Warrior took to X to share his disagreement, responding to Sportskeeda Wrestling's tweet about the same with one word.

"Nah. #recount," tweeted Sheamus.

In many people's opinions, that particular WrestleMania 39 match, to quote The Celtic Warrior, is a certified "banger." However, it seems the Irishman disagrees with the placement of the match. Nevertheless, the entry is in, and there is nothing he can do about it.

Sheamus is still on the hunt for his first Intercontinental Championship win

As mentioned earlier, Sheamus has close to 19 years under his belt in WWE. However, despite wrestling for the company for around two decades, he is still missing one major title on his resume, and that is the Intercontinental Championship.

The Celtic Warrior has won it all within WWE, including three world titles. However, the Intercontinental title is one that has constantly evaded him. Should he win it, he will finally ascend into the realm of Grand Slam Champions, but at the age of 47, the clock is ticking. Nevertheless, he still remains on the hunt.

In the last year, he has made several attempts to win the title, but he has failed to pry it away from the reigning champion, Bron Breakker. That being said, there is still time for him to win the elusive title, and it will surely be a feel good moment, both for him and the WWE Universe, when he does.

