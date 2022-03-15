''He knows that he can’t perform at the level he set for himself''- Sheamus on why former WWE champion quit

Former WWE champion Sheamus spoke about The Undertaker and how he had to quit pro wrestling because of the high standards he had set for himself.

The Undertaker has been announced as an inductee for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. He will be inducted by none other than Vince McMahon himself. The Deadman had one of the longest careers in the company before he hung up his boots for good after WrestleMania 36.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, The Irishman spoke about the respect that The Undertaker commands in the locker room. He also talked about how 'Taker was helpful to him when he was new to the company.

''He’s been there forever. I’ve seen him limp into buildings, and then an hour later, two hours later he’s doing all sorts of crazy dives and jumping around like he’s 16 years old. He was a guy, any time the bell went on, he made sure he was in the best shape that he could possibly be and he always put on the best performance he possibly could. That’s why I think he retired – there’s still part of him that would love to keep going, but I think he knows that he can’t perform at the level he set for himself,'' said Sheamus.

Sheamus praised The Undertaker for helping younger superstars

The Celtic Warrior noted that it was the right decision for the Undertaker to retire when he did because he got to leave on a high. His last match was a Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Praising the soon-to-be Hall of Famer, Sheamus said that Taker has helped many of the guys over the years, and they will all be there to attend his induction into the Hall of Fame.

