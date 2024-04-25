Sheamus fires another shot at Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Draft

The landscape of WWE will change in the coming days with the return of the annual Draft. Meanwhile, Sheamus fired another shot at long-time rival Drew McIntyre ahead of the event.

Earlier in the week, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre crossed paths for the first time in months on Monday Night RAW. The two shared the ring and fired shots at each other heading into a new season.

Later, the two started a feud on X (formerly Twitter) and spoke about each other's recent losses and low points. Today, Sheamus fired another shot at The Scottish Warrior and spoke about his Slammy win and social media antics.

"A few weeks back, Drew achieved the biggest moment of his career, nay life! He was awarded the Slammy for having higher screen time on social media than your average teenage girl.. he also wears a skirt 👍🏻 #myhero"

It will be interesting to see if it leads to a one-on-one contest between the two long-time friends inside the square circle.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre could potentially end up on different brands during the WWE Draft

WWE Draft usually brings a new level of excitement to the product after The Grandest Stage of Them All. Last year, Triple H's new regime decided to move the event to the end of April and the beginning of May instead of the usual October.

Teams and stables have often split up during the Draft, and new stars receive their main roster call-up from the NXT brand. The Draft can act as a fresh start, as it can change the trajectory of their careers.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are also eligible for the upcoming WWE Draft, as they do not hold any championships, at this time. The two stars are in different Draft pools on Monday and Friday.

There's a high chance that the two might end up on different brands in the coming week.

