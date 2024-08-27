Sheamus has a hilarious solution to end his rivalry with the 2-time WWE champion after the latter's big win on RAW

Former WWE Champion Sheamus was absent from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He is currently touring Europe as part of WWE's live shows ahead of the Bash in Berlin PLE. Meanwhile, The Celtic Warrior took a massive shot at his former stablemate, Pete Dunne, on his X (Twitter) account.

For those unaware, the two stars were part of The Brawling Brutes faction alongside Ridge Holland. Dunne, who was then known as "Butch," reverted to his current name after Sheamus went on a hiatus following Edge's last match in WWE in 2023. Pete Dunne has blamed the 46-year-old legend for giving him a terrible name.

On the August 12, 2024, installment of the red brand, The Bruiserweight (one-time NXT Tag Team Champion and one-time United Kingdom Champion) attacked the Irish star with a shillelagh. The Celtic Warrior later retaliated by defeating Dunne in a singles match on the August 19, 2024, episode of RAW.

Meanwhile, Pete Dunne emerged victorious against Xavier Woods and The Miz in the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's tournament Triple Threat Match last night. Sheamus, on the other hand, will lock horns with BIG Bronson Reed and Ludwig Kaiser in another Triple Threat Match next week.

After last night's RAW, Sheamus took to X (Twitter) and suggested a hilarious solution to The Bruiserweight to put their rivalry to bed.

"Pete Done, there is a problem between [yo]u and i [sic]. To resolve this, simply spell Butch with an i instead of a u, and live your truth. Now, say the name," he wrote.

Sheamus reveals he was almost forced to retire before his WWE return

As previously mentioned, The Celtic Warrior was out of in-ring action for almost eight months before he made his comeback to WWE in April 2024.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the former WWE Champion revealed that he had a neck injury last year and that he initially feared that his wrestling career was over.

"We're on the road every week, sometimes five days a week, including live events. You have to know safety is very important. Like I was out there last year with a neck thing. I didn't think I'd even get back; you know what I mean? So everything going forward now for me is a blessing but always safety," he said.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Sheamus wins the Triple Threat Match next week and inch closer to a shot at the IC Title.

