RAW Superstar issues challenge to former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Sheamus was a part of the WWE RAW Elimination Chamber, and he squared off against Drew McIntyre inside the structure. But there were several other stars in the Chamber, so the two stars could not fight uninterrupted. The Celtic Warrior has now stated that he wants to face the former WWE Champion one-on-one to deal with their differences.

Drew McIntyre defended his WWE Championship successfully in the Elimination Chambe. Inside the Chamber, Sheamus hit McIntyre with the Brogue Kick, but he was unable to take advantage. AJ Styles quickly hit Sheamus with the Phenomenal Forearm to eliminate him. In a WWE Exclusive video, Sheamus stated that he wants to face McIntyre in a match.

Even though McIntyre no longer has the title, Sheamus still wants to face his former friend in a match. Sheamus talked about how he didn't get the match he was promised by Drew McIntyre and in the Elimination Chamber, AJ Styles took advantage of the numbers game.

"There's something missing, and that's my true WWE Championship opportunity. Last night, I Brogue Kicked Drew McIntyre and had him beat. But of course, the numbers game was against me. We were in an Elimination Chamber match and AJ Styles takes the opportunity and takes me out of the match. Huh? What kind of politics is going on in this place? You are promised something and it's never delivered."

"Drew McIntyre, two weeks in a row I had you beat. The first time, it was a sure-fire thing. The second, it was going to be an obvious victory for me. You dodged a bullet, but look what happened in the end. You could have avoided all this mess, this entire mess, if you just gave me what I deserved. This is not satisfying. But it will be satisfying when I get Drew McIntyre one-on-one, because that's been brewing for 20 years."

The rivalry between Sheamus and McIntyre has been heating up in recent weeks. Sheamus Brogue Kicked McIntyre a few weeks ago to officially start the feud. McIntyre fired back with a Claymore Kick of his own the Monday after that development. The two stars couldn't settle the score in the Elimination Chamber Match.

When Sheamus Brogue Kicked McIntyre in the Chamber, it looked like he was about to pin the champion. But a timely Phenomenal Forearm left fans wondering whether The Celtic Warrior could have earned a three count against McIntyre. Sheamus is clearly looking to answer that question once and for all.

Sheamus dominates as Drew McIntyre misses WWE RAW

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Sheamus easily defeated Jeff Hardy. He faced The Charismatic Enigma and earned a win over the former WWE Champion.

The exhaustion from Elimination Chamber could have affected both men's performances, but Sheamus was able to hit a Brogue Kick to take out his opponent.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre understandably missed this week's episode of RAW. He was not present for the show after he went through the entire Elimination Chamber and suffered a brutal attack from Lashley. It's expected he will return on next week's WWE RAW. Fans will have to wait and see what the former champion has in store.