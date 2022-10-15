"I'll remove everyone of yer heads" - Sheamus calls his shot ahead of WWE SmackDown

Sheamus, Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Karrion Kross will battle in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The Celtic Warrior has never held the prestigious title in his career. He battled Gunther for the gold in an instant classic at WWE Clash at the Castle but came up short. Sheamus fought The Ring General once again for the championship last week but Gunther hit him with a shillelagh over the head to retain the title.

Sheamus took to Twitter today before the show and issued a warning to everyone that tries to get in the way of him capturing the Intercontinental Championship.

"Get between me & the #ICTitle lads, i’ll remove everyone of yer heads. #brogue," Sheamus tweeted.

Solo Sikoa sends message before WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa made his debut on the main roster last month at WWE Clash at the Castle. He interfered in the main event as Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Sikoa distracted McIntyre, allowing Roman to connect with his third Spear of the match for the pinfall victory. Since his debut on the main roster, Solo won the NXT North American Championship and successfully defended the title against Madcap Moss a couple of weeks ago. He was then stripped of the gold by Shawn Michaels a week after winning it.

The 29-year-old recently acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief and has formed a bond with Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. Ahead of the big Fatal 4-Way match tonight on the blue brand, The Bloodline's enforcer sent out a message vowing to bring more gold to the group.

Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules in a Strap match after Scarlett Bordeaux interfered. It will be interesting to see if Drew attempts to get revenge tonight on SmackDown.

