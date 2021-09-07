"This little fairytale story of yours is gonna come to an end" - Sheamus issues a warning to Current Champion

After this week's Monday Night RAW, Sheamus issued a fair warning to the WWE United States Champion Damian Priest in an exclusive backstage interview.

On the August 30th episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Damian Priest battled in a Triple Threat match for the United States championship. The Celtic Warrior fell short as he was taken out of the equation following a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre.

However, The Celtic Warrior bounced back this week by beating McIntyre in a No.1 Contender's match for the United States Championship.

In the backstage interview, Sheamus mentioned hurting during his match with Drew McIntyre, but the adrenaline kept him going. The Celtic Warrior issued a warning to Damian Priest, saying that he was coming for the title, which he claimed was stolen from him.

The Celtic Warrior added that Priest's fairytale run with the United States Championship would come crashing down at Extreme Rules.

“All that matters is that I'm on the course for winning the United States Championship. My gold that was stolen from me by that s*****g Damian Priest. Damo stole that from me when he pulled this (mask) from my face. And tonight, Drew did the same thing. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, well that’s never gonna happen with the Celtic Warrior. Damo you’ve had a short run but I’m afraid real life is gonna kick in and this little fairytale story of yours is gonna come to an end,” said Sheamus.

Damian Priest vs. Sheamus announced for Extreme Rules

Damian Priest vs. Sheamus is now set to take place at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The Celtic Warrior will have an opportunity for payback as he takes on the Archer of Infamy in a rematch of their SummerSlam encounter.

Sheamus has been one of the MVPs for WWE in the past year and had a great run with the US Championship.

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion will deliver on his threat and end Priest's title reign at Extreme Rules.

