Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are a "curse" on the company, says Former WWE Champion

Top WWE Superstar Sheamus recently noted that he would love to rid the company of Roman Reigns and his faction, The Bloodline.

Consisting of The Tribal Chief, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa, the villainous stable has a stranglehold over WWE. Currently, Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while Usos and Sikoa hold the Undisputed Tag Team and North American Championships, respectively.

One star who seems to be getting tired of the Anoa'i family's dominance in WWE is Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior recently took to Twitter to comment on The Bloodline's newest member, Sikoa, capturing his first title in the company.

"If I wasn’t so focused on the #ICTitle I’d rid the company of this family curse.. coz someone has to," wrote Sheamus. (H/T Twitter)

Solo Sikoa is the younger brother of The Usos and cousin of Roman Reigns. He previously helped The Tribal Chief retain his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

Ex-WWE head writer suggests major star could defeat Roman Reigns

The Head of the Table has held the Universal title for over 740 days. He also added the WWE Championship to his trophy cabinet this past April at WrestleMania 38.

While Roman Reigns has defeated nearly every possible challenger recently, Vince Russo highlighted that Cody Rhodes could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"Cody is believable enough to beat Roman, if it's the old, you know, Muhammad Ali, rope-a-dope. If it's that thing where he can't, Roman can't put him away. That's kind of who Cody Rhodes is," highlighted Russo. "You know he is the bloody mess. He is fighting from underneath; you just can't put him away. And then, all of a sudden, you start seeing Reigns run out of gas because that's the story you tell, bro." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Cody Rhodes has been out of action with a severe pectoral injury since May 2022. Hence, The American Nightmare's potential match against Reigns might not happen anytime soon.

Who do you think will defeat Roman Reigns to end his historic title run? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh